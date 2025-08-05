$41.760.05
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 44490 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying begins
August 4, 12:41 PM
August 4, 12:41 PM • 46712 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
August 4, 12:06 PM
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 82258 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM
August 4, 11:14 AM • 118757 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
August 4, 10:06 AM
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 74874 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM
August 4, 07:56 AM • 70419 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
August 4, 07:35 AM
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 72968 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
August 4, 07:19 AM
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 69768 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM
August 4, 01:37 AM • 62995 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM
August 3, 10:28 AM • 81114 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Gasoline prices in Russia break records: local media explained the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

The wholesale price of AI-95 gasoline on the St. Petersburg exchange updated its historical maximum, exceeding 77 thousand rubles per ton. The price increase is associated with high demand, reduced production due to accidents at refineries and UAV attacks.

Gasoline prices in Russia break records: local media explained the reason

Gasoline prices in Russia are breaking records. This is reported by the local publication Kommersant, informs UNN.

Details

It is indicated that the wholesale price of AI-95 gasoline on the St. Petersburg exchange updated its historical maximum, exceeding the mark of 77 thousand rubles per ton.

The spread of the ban on gasoline exports to large producers did not prevent the growth of quotations. Market participants attribute the price increase to high demand and reduced production due to accidents at refineries. In turn, the FAS (Federal Antimonopoly Service - ed.) is considering increasing the minimum volume of gasoline sales on the exchange from 15% to 17%

- the article says.

It is also indicated that the growth of quotations may be related to UAV attacks on refineries on August 2, which could have damaged primary processing units with a total capacity of about 40 thousand tons per day. At the same time, the restoration of the units can take from one month to six months.

Context

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a number of important Russian facilities - the Ryazan and Novokuibyshev refineries, as well as the "Anna Nefteprodukt" oil depot in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

