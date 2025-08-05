Gasoline prices in Russia break records: local media explained the reason

Gasoline prices in Russia are breaking records. This is reported by the local publication Kommersant, informs UNN.

Details

It is indicated that the wholesale price of AI-95 gasoline on the St. Petersburg exchange updated its historical maximum, exceeding the mark of 77 thousand rubles per ton.

The spread of the ban on gasoline exports to large producers did not prevent the growth of quotations. Market participants attribute the price increase to high demand and reduced production due to accidents at refineries. In turn, the FAS (Federal Antimonopoly Service - ed.) is considering increasing the minimum volume of gasoline sales on the exchange from 15% to 17% - the article says.

It is also indicated that the growth of quotations may be related to UAV attacks on refineries on August 2, which could have damaged primary processing units with a total capacity of about 40 thousand tons per day. At the same time, the restoration of the units can take from one month to six months.

Context

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a number of important Russian facilities - the Ryazan and Novokuibyshev refineries, as well as the "Anna Nefteprodukt" oil depot in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

