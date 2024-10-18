Gasoline prices have risen sharply after the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on an oil depot in occupied Crimea
After the attack on the oil depot in Feodosia, the price of A95 gasoline in Crimea rose to 67.19 rubles per liter. Experts note the effectiveness of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strikes on fuel infrastructure and Russia's inability to mitigate the consequences.
After the attack of the Defense Forces on oil depots in the occupied Crimea, gasoline prices have risen sharply on the peninsula. This is reported by Krym.Realii, UNN.
Details
It is noted that last week, A95 gasoline was sold at a price of up to 67 rubles per liter, now its price has reached 67.19 rubles per liter.
The source emphasizes that only a week has passed since the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck at one of the Russian oil depots on the occupied peninsula, but locals are already feeling the effects.
This once again proves the effectiveness of strikes on fuel infrastructure in the Russian Federation and occupied Crimea, and the ineffectiveness of the Russian authorities in their ability to mitigate the consequences of these strikes
The oil depot in Feodosia was attacked on the night of October 7. The attack was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which stated that the oil depot is used, among other things, “to meet the needs of the Russian occupation army.”
According to media reports, Feodosia's oil transshipment terminal is the largest in Crimea in terms of oil product transshipment.
