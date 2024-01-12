ukenru
FT: Brussels ready to make concessions to Orban to help Ukraine

FT: Brussels ready to make concessions to Orban to help Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33120 views

The EU is considering concessions to Hungary to approve 50 billion euros in aid to Ukraine

The European Commission is ready to make concessions to some of Hungary's demands in order to secure a 50 billion euro support package for Ukraine, the Financial Times reports, citing senior officials, UNN writes.

Details

Brussels has reportedly been working to find a solution to the Hungarian blockade since Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vetoed an EU aid package in December. The publication notes that this issue is becoming even more urgent given that the gridlock in the US Congress means that Washington's support for Kyiv is also uncertain, while Russia is stepping up its air attacks on Ukrainian cities.

"To persuade Orban to override his veto, the (European) Commission is prepared to give the Hungarian prime minister the option in 2025 to stop the funding deal halfway," the Financial Times reports, citing three officials briefed on the matter.

Under the potential concession, the EU would provide for a review of the four-year support package next year, when it assesses whether Ukraine still needs the money and has fulfilled the requirements for EU assistance. This would give Orban the opportunity to veto its extension, the newspaper notes.

The European Commission is also reportedly open to annual aid reviews and the introduction of an "emergency brake" clause, under which any country can raise serious concerns about payments to Ukraine for discussion at an EU leaders' summit. However, this will not give Hungary an additional opportunity to veto the funding, the newspaper writes.

When asked whether this would be enough for Orban to override his veto, the official replied: "I'm still not sure, but I say most likely yes.

The Hungarians are "open to negotiations," a source with knowledge of the discussions said. In December, Brussels unblocked €10 billion in EU funding for Hungary, which had previously been frozen over concerns about the rule of law, weeks after approving a separate €900 million payment to the country.

The idea of a review clause was first proposed by Hungary in October, but other EU leaders did not support such a step, as it would not give Ukraine confidence in its financial support, the publication notes.

"But making these concessions to unblock EU budgetary funding for Ukraine is still considered preferable to alternative mechanisms that would require the creation of complex structures bypassing Hungary," the article says.

As noted, "Kyiv insists that the EU funds should arrive in Ukraine in March at the latest to avoid the need to resort to printing money to finance expenditures. "At some point in March, the situation will become tough," a Ukrainian government official said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World

