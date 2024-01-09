Historic petition: the European Parliament proposes to deprive Hungary of its voting rights in the EU Council

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Historic petition: the European Parliament proposes to deprive Hungary of its voting rights in the EU Council

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32317 views

Finnish MEP Petri Sarvamaa initiated a petition to deprive Hungary of its voting rights in the EU Council due to constant violations of EU values.

Finnish MEP Petri Sarvamaa has initiated a petition to deprive Hungary of its right to preside over the Council of the European Union in accordance with Article 7 of the EU Treaty. The deputy said this on his page on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

The MEP emphasized that no procedures under Article 7(2) of the EU Treaty have ever been initiated against Hungary.

It provides for the possibility of suspending certain rights, including voting rights in the EU Council, for a state that has repeatedly violated the values of the European Union - respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality and the rule of law.

The EU decision-making mechanism is simply stuck because of Viktor Orban. The only way to make it work is to deprive Orban of his voting rights in the Council

- Sarvamaa believes.

EU seeks to make Orban realize 'full price' of isolation after aid veto for Ukraine - FT

The text of the petition emphasizes that Hungary has been repeatedly criticized for undermining the rule of law, and "following Hungary's actions aimed at disrupting the decision-making process of EU member states at the December meeting of the European Council, we believe that it is time for the European Parliament to take action."

The petition will be collected until Friday, after which it will be handed over to the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.

Addendum

The petition appeared after the President of the European Council Charles Michel announced that he would leave his post early to run for the European Parliament.

This may strengthen Orban's role in the EU: he will temporarily preside over the European Council if EU leaders fail to find a replacement for Michel.

Recall

The Hungarian government will not unblock a new €50 billion financial aid package from the European Union to Ukraine until Budapest receives the €30 billion frozen by the European Commission.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

