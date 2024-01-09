Historic petition: the European Parliament proposes to deprive Hungary of its voting rights in the EU Council

Finnish MEP Petri Sarvamaa has initiated a petition to deprive Hungary of its right to preside over the Council of the European Union in accordance with Article 7 of the EU Treaty. The deputy said this on his page on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

The MEP emphasized that no procedures under Article 7(2) of the EU Treaty have ever been initiated against Hungary.

It provides for the possibility of suspending certain rights, including voting rights in the EU Council, for a state that has repeatedly violated the values of the European Union - respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality and the rule of law.



The EU decision-making mechanism is simply stuck because of Viktor Orban. The only way to make it work is to deprive Orban of his voting rights in the Council - Sarvamaa believes.

The text of the petition emphasizes that Hungary has been repeatedly criticized for undermining the rule of law, and "following Hungary's actions aimed at disrupting the decision-making process of EU member states at the December meeting of the European Council, we believe that it is time for the European Parliament to take action."



The petition will be collected until Friday, after which it will be handed over to the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.

Addendum

The petition appeared after the President of the European Council Charles Michel announced that he would leave his post early to run for the European Parliament.

This may strengthen Orban's role in the EU: he will temporarily preside over the European Council if EU leaders fail to find a replacement for Michel.

Recall

The Hungarian government will not unblock a new €50 billion financial aid package from the European Union to Ukraine until Budapest receives the €30 billion frozen by the European Commission.