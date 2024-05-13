Frosts are coming to Ukraine: which regions should be prepared
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of May 14, frosts of 0-5°C are expected on the soil surface in the western, northern and Vinnytsia regions of Ukraine, and on May 14-16, an extreme level of fire danger will prevail in most regions.
Ukrainian weather forecasters warn of frosts on the soil surface in a number of regions, which are expected on May 14, UNN reports.
Details
According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, on the night of May 14, the soil surface in the western, northern and Vinnytsia regions will experience frosts of 0-5° (yellow danger level I).
At the same time, on May 14-16, a number of regions, except for Zakarpattia, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad, and Zaporizhzhia regions, will experience an extreme level of fire danger.
