French Foreign Minister: Russia's losses during the full-scale invasion amount to 500,000 troops

According to French estimates, about 150,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. This was stated by French Foreign Minister Stéphane Sejourne in an interview with the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, UNN reports .

Russia's military failure is already obvious. According to our estimates, Russia's military losses amount to 500,000 people, including 150,000 killed. And all this for what? - Sejourne said.

The French Foreign Minister also commented on President Emmanuel Macron's initiative to send ground troops to Ukraine.

"Russia must realize that when peace in Europe is under threat and the safety of our fellow citizens is at stake, there are no limits and no option is off limits," Sejourne emphasized.

He emphasized that European countries, from the Baltic states to Poland and Finland, are contributing to support for Ukraine, including by helping with demining, cooperating in cybersecurity, and promoting weapons production in Ukraine.

"Europe and its partners will remain united and resolute for as long as it takes," the French Foreign Minister said.

The French data on Russian army losses in the war in Ukraine are somewhat different from those of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy , who said in February that Russia had lost 180,000 troops.

Meanwhile, the UK stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost about 450,000 Russian troops and more than 10,000 armored vehicles in Ukraine.