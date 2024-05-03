French Foreign Minister: Russia's losses during the full-scale invasion amount to 500,000 troops

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91868 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109426 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152183 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156043 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252051 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174536 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165736 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148383 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226781 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39247 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73556 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41641 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34583 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67112 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252051 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226781 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212749 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238465 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225188 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91891 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67112 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73564 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113269 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114153 views
French Foreign Minister: Russia's losses during the full-scale invasion amount to 500,000 troops

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 72847 views

Russia has suffered enormous military losses: according to French estimates, about 150,000 soldiers have been killed in the ongoing war against Ukraine, and 500,000 people have been injured.

According to French estimates, about 150,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. This was stated by French Foreign Minister Stéphane Sejourne in an interview with the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, UNN reports

Russia's military failure is already obvious. According to our estimates, Russia's military losses amount to 500,000 people, including 150,000 killed. And all this for what?

- Sejourne said. 

The French Foreign Minister also commented on President Emmanuel Macron's initiative to send ground troops to Ukraine. 

"Russia must realize that when peace in Europe is under threat and the safety of our fellow citizens is at stake, there are no limits and no option is off limits," Sejourne emphasized. 

He emphasized that European countries, from the Baltic states to Poland and Finland, are contributing to support for Ukraine, including by helping with demining, cooperating in cybersecurity, and promoting weapons production in Ukraine.

"Europe and its partners will remain united and resolute for as long as it takes," the French Foreign Minister said. 

Details 

The French data on Russian army losses in the war in Ukraine are somewhat different from those of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy , who said in February that Russia had lost 180,000 troops. 

Meanwhile, the UK stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost about 450,000 Russian troops and more than 10,000 armored vehicles in Ukraine. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
finlandFinland
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising