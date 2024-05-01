French Foreign Minister discusses conditions for peace in the Middle East with Netanyahu

Israel hosted a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the French politician in X.

Details

The head of the French Foreign Ministry announced to the head of the Israeli government Paris' conditions for peace in the Middle East.

Hostages must be released. A ceasefire must be signed. De-escalation must begin in Lebanon. These are the conditions for peace in Israel and in the region - said Sejourne.

Foreign Minister Franzi emphasized that Paris' balanced policy remains unchanged.

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on US President Joe Biden to help prevent the International Criminal Court in The Hague from issuing arrest warrants for his country's top officials.

