Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
French Foreign Minister discusses conditions for peace in the Middle East with Netanyahu

French Foreign Minister discusses conditions for peace in the Middle East with Netanyahu

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20558 views

French Foreign Minister Stephane Séjourne announces to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the conditions for peace in the Middle East, which include the release of hostages, the signing of a ceasefire agreement and the beginning of de-escalation in Lebanon.

Israel hosted a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the French politician in X.

Details 

The head of the French Foreign Ministry announced to the head of the Israeli government Paris' conditions for peace in the Middle East.

Hostages must be released. A ceasefire must be signed. De-escalation must begin in Lebanon. These are the conditions for peace in Israel and in the region

- said Sejourne.

Foreign Minister Franzi emphasized that Paris' balanced policy remains unchanged.

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on US President Joe Biden to help prevent the International Criminal Court in The Hague from issuing arrest warrants for his country's top officials.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
the-hagueThe Hague
lebanonLebanon
parisParis
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
dzho-baidenJoe Biden

Contact us about advertising