French Foreign Minister discusses conditions for peace in the Middle East with Netanyahu
French Foreign Minister Stephane Séjourne announces to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the conditions for peace in the Middle East, which include the release of hostages, the signing of a ceasefire agreement and the beginning of de-escalation in Lebanon.
Israel hosted a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the French politician in X.
Details
The head of the French Foreign Ministry announced to the head of the Israeli government Paris' conditions for peace in the Middle East.
Hostages must be released. A ceasefire must be signed. De-escalation must begin in Lebanon. These are the conditions for peace in Israel and in the region
Foreign Minister Franzi emphasized that Paris' balanced policy remains unchanged.
Recall
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on US President Joe Biden to help prevent the International Criminal Court in The Hague from issuing arrest warrants for his country's top officials.
