Fragments of a Russian drone fell on the grounds of the Brazilian Embassy in Kyiv — Sybiha
Kyiv • UNN
Drone fragments fell on the grounds of the Brazilian Embassy during the attack on Kyiv on November 19. The building was not damaged, and there were no casualties.
During the Russian attack on central Kyiv on November 19, drone debris fell on the grounds of the Embassy of Brazil. The building was not damaged, and no one was injured. This was reported by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, writes UNN.
Details
According to him, this is already the third diplomatic mission to be affected during the Russian attack that day.
"Diplomats are not targets, and moscow must be held accountable for such terror," the Foreign Minister emphasized.
Sybiha also thanked his Brazilian colleagues for continuing to remain in Kyiv and support Ukrainians despite the ongoing threats.
"Russian terror makes no exceptions, while the security of diplomatic missions remains our shared priority," the minister noted.
We remind you
On November 19, a projectile struck behind the Embassy of the Netherlands in Kyiv, causing minor damage to the building. The building of the Embassy of Austria was also damaged by Russian strikes. There were no casualties.