During the Russian attack on central Kyiv on November 19, drone debris fell on the grounds of the Embassy of Brazil. The building was not damaged, and no one was injured. This was reported by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, this is already the third diplomatic mission to be affected during the Russian attack that day.

"Diplomats are not targets, and moscow must be held accountable for such terror," the Foreign Minister emphasized.

Sybiha also thanked his Brazilian colleagues for continuing to remain in Kyiv and support Ukrainians despite the ongoing threats.

"Russian terror makes no exceptions, while the security of diplomatic missions remains our shared priority," the minister noted.

We remind you

On November 19, a projectile struck behind the Embassy of the Netherlands in Kyiv, causing minor damage to the building. The building of the Embassy of Austria was also damaged by Russian strikes. There were no casualties.