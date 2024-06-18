$41.340.03
Fourth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen to discuss child safety: date set

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19591 views

The Fourth First Ladies and Gentlemen Summit in Kyiv on September 12 will focus on child safety in times of war, discussing the threats and challenges faced by children at home, in educational institutions and on the Internet, and presenting social research on key threats to children.

Fourth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen to discuss child safety: date set

On September 12, Kyiv will host the Fourth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen. The main topic of the summit will be the safety of children in war. This was reported by a Suspilne correspondent at a press conference with the participation of First Lady Olena Zelenska, UNN reports.

The spouses of the country's leaders, Ukrainian and international experts will discuss the threats and challenges faced by children at home, in educational institutions and online, including in the context of war. The first panel will focus on children in armed conflict.

For the first time, the summit will present a social survey "Key Threats to Children" that was conducted for this event.

It is noted that the event was also attended by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi, Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, and Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation Valeria Ioan.

The First Ladies and Gentlemen Summit is an international platform for interaction and unification of soft power for the welfare of people in the world, launched by the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska.

The mission of the Summit is to strengthen the soft power of the world's first ladies and gentlemen in solving global problems of humanity.

The event invites first ladies and gentlemen from all over the world, as well as world stars, opinion leaders, experts and other distinguished guests who care about mental health.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the First Ladies and Gentlemen Summit  has become a platform for coordinating Ukraine's soft power with partner countries.

