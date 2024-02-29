$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 33263 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 124827 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 77458 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 291261 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 245199 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 195060 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 233159 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 252044 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158115 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372240 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

They hoped to cross the shallows: four "evaders" were detained on the banks of the Tisza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24109 views

Four men who tried to illegally cross the Ukrainian border into Romania were detained by border guards on the banks of the Tisza River.

They hoped to cross the shallows: four "evaders" were detained on the banks of the Tisza

Four men were caught on the bank of the Tisa River who wanted to illegally cross the Ukrainian border by swimming. This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details 

It is noted that after dark, two residents of Khmelnytskyi and two residents of Kyiv, dressed in wetsuits, went to look for shallow places on the river section of the border to get to Romania.

The men dared to go into the water several times , but returned and continued their search.

Their actions were monitored from the air by an airborne situation monitoring operator, who reported to the duty officer on duty that the "tourists" had been spotted. A response team was immediately sent to search for them, and the men were detained by border guards 15 meters from the state border.

Reports on administrative offenses under Art. 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses "Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine" were drawn up against the detainees. The cases were sent to court

- the State Border Guard Service summarized.

Seven "evaders" were going to cross the Tisza to get to Romania26.02.24, 03:25 • 32670 views

Addendum

After the detention, the men said that had come to Zakarpattia to illegally cross the border. Each of the detainees gave 2 thousand US dollars to the dealers, who provided them with diving suits and promised to organize the border crossing through shoals known only to them.

The violators also admitted that when they saw how full and swift the Tisza really is, they realized that they had been deceived and that it was very dangerous to cross such a body of water, but decided to try. They tried not to think that such an attempt could cost them their own lives.

Recall

Border guards detained a violator who planned to get to Hungary on a rubber mattress.  The 37-year-old Kyiv resident planned to swim across the Tisza River, and for this purpose he wore a wetsuit.

