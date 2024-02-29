They hoped to cross the shallows: four "evaders" were detained on the banks of the Tisza

Four men were caught on the bank of the Tisa River who wanted to illegally cross the Ukrainian border by swimming. This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

It is noted that after dark, two residents of Khmelnytskyi and two residents of Kyiv, dressed in wetsuits, went to look for shallow places on the river section of the border to get to Romania.

The men dared to go into the water several times , but returned and continued their search.

Their actions were monitored from the air by an airborne situation monitoring operator, who reported to the duty officer on duty that the "tourists" had been spotted. A response team was immediately sent to search for them, and the men were detained by border guards 15 meters from the state border.

Reports on administrative offenses under Art. 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses "Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine" were drawn up against the detainees. The cases were sent to court - the State Border Guard Service summarized.

After the detention, the men said that had come to Zakarpattia to illegally cross the border. Each of the detainees gave 2 thousand US dollars to the dealers, who provided them with diving suits and promised to organize the border crossing through shoals known only to them.

The violators also admitted that when they saw how full and swift the Tisza really is, they realized that they had been deceived and that it was very dangerous to cross such a body of water, but decided to try. They tried not to think that such an attempt could cost them their own lives.

Border guards detained a violator who planned to get to Hungary on a rubber mattress. The 37-year-old Kyiv resident planned to swim across the Tisza River, and for this purpose he wore a wetsuit.