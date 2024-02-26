Seven "evaders" were going to cross the Tisza to get to Romania

Seven men were going to cross the Tisza River to get to Romania. The men paid $4000 each to the smugglers. After waiting until nightfall, the dealers told their "clients" that they would have to cross the river without a boat. On the way to the border, the offenders were stopped by border guards. The violators were stopped by border guards of the Mukachevo detachment. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

One of the "swimmers" was detained by the border patrol of the "Tyachiv" department. The man came to Transcarpathia from Kyiv region. Having independently drawn up a route for crossing the border through the river section, the Kyivan bought a wetsuit and fins, carefully packed his documents, money and personal belongings in plastic and set off for Tyachiv district. The sad statistics of the deaths of 20 of his predecessors and the high water level in the Tisa River were not taken into account by the unfortunate diver.

Two more trios of "divers" were detained near the Tisza River by border patrols of the Hrushevo department. At first, at midnight, 50 meters from the border, the patrol detained a Poltava resident, a Kyivan and a Ternopil resident, and half an hour later, at a distance of 70 meters from the border, they detained three more men - two from Zaporizhzhia and one from Mariupol.

One of the Zaporizhzhia residents tried to escape and attacked a border guard.

All the detainees used the services of smugglers who assured them that they would organize a safe crossing of the border by boat for 4 thousand US dollars.

However, upon arrival at the border, the men were offered to cross the river using inflatable car tires. The smugglers resorted to their usual practice - waiting until nightfall, they told their clients that they would have to cross the river without a boat. And then, claiming to know the shallows where it would be inappropriate to use watercraft, they ordered the men to go to the river and jump into the water.

The main thing for the organizers of such "voyages" is to receive illegal financial rewards. The traffickers do not care whether their "clients" will be able to escape the deadly trap alive.

Reports on administrative offenses under Art. 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses "Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine" were drawn up against the detainees.

In addition, a report was drawn up against the Ukrainian who attacked the border guard under Article 185-10 of the Code of Administrative Offenses for "malicious disobedience to a lawful order or demand of a serviceman or employee of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine or a member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border.

The legal assessment of the actions of the detainees will soon be provided by the court. Currently, the detachment's operatives are identifying the persons involved in organizing the men's illegal trip.

