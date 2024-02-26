Seven "evaders" were going to cross the Tisza to get to Romania

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 41721 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 163227 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 96742 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 337939 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 276498 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 204979 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239584 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253563 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159661 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372593 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 136561 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 105509 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 98856 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 41534 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 87656 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 89045 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 163145 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 337837 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 233736 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 276429 views
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 28616 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 42550 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35317 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 99832 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 106462 views
Seven "evaders" were going to cross the Tisza to get to Romania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32670 views

Border guards detained seven men who were trying to cross the Tisa River into Romania without authorization.

Seven "evaders" were going to cross the Tisza to get to Romania

Seven men were going to cross the Tisza River to get to Romania. The men paid $4000 each to the smugglers. After waiting until nightfall, the dealers told their "clients" that they would have to cross the river without a boat. On the way to the border, the offenders were stopped by border guards. The violators were stopped by border guards of the Mukachevo detachment. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports

Details [1

One of the "swimmers" was detained by the border patrol of the "Tyachiv" department. The man came to Transcarpathia from Kyiv region. Having independently drawn up a route for crossing the border through the river section, the Kyivan bought a wetsuit and fins, carefully packed his documents, money and personal belongings in plastic and set off for Tyachiv district. The sad statistics of the deaths of 20 of his predecessors and the high water level in the Tisa River were not taken into account by the unfortunate diver.

Two more trios of "divers" were detained near the Tisza River by border patrols of the Hrushevo department. At first, at midnight, 50 meters from the border, the patrol detained a Poltava resident, a Kyivan and a Ternopil resident, and half an hour later, at a distance of 70 meters from the border, they detained three more men - two from Zaporizhzhia and one from Mariupol.

One of the Zaporizhzhia residents tried to escape and attacked a border guard.

All the detainees used the services of smugglers who assured them that they would organize a safe crossing of the border by boat for 4 thousand US dollars.

However, upon arrival at the border, the men were offered to cross the river using inflatable car tires. The smugglers resorted to their usual practice - waiting until nightfall, they told their clients that they would have to cross the river without a boat. And then, claiming to know the shallows where it would be inappropriate to use watercraft, they ordered the men to go to the river and jump into the water.

The main thing for the organizers of such "voyages" is to receive illegal financial rewards. The traffickers do not care whether their "clients" will be able to escape the deadly trap alive.

AddendumAddendum

Reports on administrative offenses under Art. 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses "Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine" were drawn up against the detainees.

In addition, a report was drawn up against the Ukrainian who attacked the border guard under Article 185-10 of the Code of Administrative Offenses for "malicious disobedience to a lawful order or demand of a serviceman or employee of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine or a member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border.

The legal assessment of the actions of the detainees will soon be provided by the court. Currently, the detachment's operatives are identifying the persons involved in organizing the men's illegal trip.

Helped tax evaders: almost 1 million dollars found from former head of Chernihiv region's executive committee22.02.24, 14:19 • 23057 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Romania
Mariupol
Poltava
Ternopil
Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv
