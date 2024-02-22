$41.340.03
Helped tax evaders: almost 1 million dollars found from former head of Chernihiv region's executive committee

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23057 views

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a former head of the Chernihiv region military enlistment office who helped evade military service for bribes, seizing almost $1 million from him.

The SBU detained the former head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Registration and Enlistment Committee, who helped people liable for military service to be deregistered, and seized almost $1 million from him. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU press service.

The Security Service of Ukraine eliminated in Chernihiv a large-scale scheme of evasion from mobilization and illegal departure abroad of men of military age. As a result of complex measures in the regional center, the former head of the local military medical commission was detained

- the SBU said in a statement.

In exchange for money, the former official promised to deregister persons liable for military service on the basis of fictitious certificates of medical unfitness for service. Later, the evaders used these documents to illegally leave Ukraine, the SBU said.

As noted, the former head of the MEC acted in conjunction with several current officials of regional military medical commissions and medical institutions.

Law enforcement officers detained him in his home after he received another bribe.

During the searches, almost USD 1 million and over EUR 22 thousand were found on the detainee's person. In addition, the SBU seized documents for several apartments and land plots, which the SBU has already initiated seizure of

- the SBU said.

He has been served a notice of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • ч. 5 of Article 27, part 3 of Article 368 (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official);
  • ч. 1 Art. 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations);
  • ч. 3 Art. 332 (illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine).

He is currently in custody without bail.

The ex-head of the VLC  faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

