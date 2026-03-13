Formula 1 Grand Prix in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will not take place - Media

Formula 1 races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, scheduled for April 12 and 19, will not take place, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

The Grand Prix in each of these countries was supposed to take place next month — Bahrain was to host the race on April 12, and Saudi Arabia — the following weekend, on April 19.

Official confirmation of the decision is expected within the next 48 hours after no improvement in the conflict situation in the Middle East has been observed in recent days.

Earlier it was reported that Formula 1 would not replace races in its calendar if they were canceled.

Formula 1 and the FIA declined to comment.

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