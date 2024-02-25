$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 33224 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 124691 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 77402 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 291132 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 245111 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 195029 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 233142 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 252038 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158106 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372240 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
46%
Former US President Donald Trump has not yet agreed to come to Ukraine, despite public signals from Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24850 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says there is no clear response from former US President Donald Trump or his team to President Zelenskiy's public invitation to visit Ukraine.

Former US President Donald Trump has not yet agreed to come to Ukraine, despite public signals from Zelenskyy

There has been no clear response from former US President Donald Trump or his team to the invitation to visit Ukraine. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with the Voice of America, UNN reports .

Details

When asked whether there is communication with Trump's team, who is currently a key player in the US presidential election, and whether President Zelenskyy has invited him to Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the following:

There are political signals that come publicly from US presidential candidate Donald Trump. There are public signals coming from the President of Ukraine. 

- He said.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited current US President Joe Biden and former US President Donald Trump to visit Ukraine.

Recall

US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "crazy son of a bitch" and criticized Donald Trump for his reaction to the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

US lawmakers are demanding that Elon Musk provide SpaceX's Starshield satellite communications network to the US defense forces in Taiwan after he refused to do business in the country for years due to his reluctance to escalate conflicts.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Voice of America
Donald Trump
Taiwan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
