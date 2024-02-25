Former US President Donald Trump has not yet agreed to come to Ukraine, despite public signals from Zelenskyy

There has been no clear response from former US President Donald Trump or his team to the invitation to visit Ukraine. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with the Voice of America, UNN reports .

Details

When asked whether there is communication with Trump's team, who is currently a key player in the US presidential election, and whether President Zelenskyy has invited him to Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the following:

There are political signals that come publicly from US presidential candidate Donald Trump. There are public signals coming from the President of Ukraine. - He said.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited current US President Joe Biden and former US President Donald Trump to visit Ukraine.

Recall

US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "crazy son of a bitch" and criticized Donald Trump for his reaction to the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

US lawmakers are demanding that Elon Musk provide SpaceX's Starshield satellite communications network to the US defense forces in Taiwan after he refused to do business in the country for years due to his reluctance to escalate conflicts.