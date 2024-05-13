Former NSDC Deputy Secretary Hladkovsky arrested in absentia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 71291 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105224 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148211 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152437 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248991 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173799 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165103 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148275 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225157 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102259 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 42217 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 37004 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55362 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49257 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248991 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225157 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211337 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237119 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223976 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 71291 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49257 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55362 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112631 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113554 views
Actual
Former NSDC Deputy Secretary Hladkovsky arrested in absentia

Former NSDC Deputy Secretary Hladkovsky arrested in absentia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22277 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court issued an arrest warrant in absentia for the former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, who is accused of causing $17.44 million in damage to the state through abuse of office.

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a measure of restraint on the former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council in the form of arrest in absentia, the SAPO said on Monday, UNN reports.

As sources told UNN, it is about (Oleh) Gladkovsky senior.

Details

"On May 13, 2024, the HACC investigating judge upheld the position of the SAPO prosecutor and chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for the former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, who, together with the former Deputy Minister of Defense and the Director of the Ministry of Defense Department, is accused of causing damage to the state in the total amount of UAH 17.44 million," the SAPO said.

The SAPO stated that during the pre-trial investigation it was established that the former NSDC official used the power and official position granted to him contrary to the interests of the service in order to obtain illegal benefits from the structure in which he and his close relatives have a share of ownership, namely PJSC Bogdan Motors Automobile Company.

In October 2019, the former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council was notified of suspicion. In April 2020, the former Deputy Minister of Defense and the Director of a department of the Ministry of Defense were served with a notice of suspicion. These individuals are charged with committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On July 02, 2021, the indictment in the case was sent to the HACC for consideration on the merits.

On 16.04.2024, the HACCJ panel of judges, taking into account the absence of the accused from court hearings and the availability of confirmed information about the SAPO prosecutor's request to put the former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council on the wanted list.

Former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleh Hladkovskyi is wanted16.04.24, 17:41 • 18990 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising