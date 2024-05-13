Former NSDC Deputy Secretary Hladkovsky arrested in absentia

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a measure of restraint on the former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council in the form of arrest in absentia, the SAPO said on Monday, UNN reports.

As sources told UNN, it is about (Oleh) Gladkovsky senior.

Details

"On May 13, 2024, the HACC investigating judge upheld the position of the SAPO prosecutor and chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for the former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, who, together with the former Deputy Minister of Defense and the Director of the Ministry of Defense Department, is accused of causing damage to the state in the total amount of UAH 17.44 million," the SAPO said.

The SAPO stated that during the pre-trial investigation it was established that the former NSDC official used the power and official position granted to him contrary to the interests of the service in order to obtain illegal benefits from the structure in which he and his close relatives have a share of ownership, namely PJSC Bogdan Motors Automobile Company.

In October 2019, the former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council was notified of suspicion. In April 2020, the former Deputy Minister of Defense and the Director of a department of the Ministry of Defense were served with a notice of suspicion. These individuals are charged with committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On July 02, 2021, the indictment in the case was sent to the HACC for consideration on the merits.

On 16.04.2024, the HACCJ panel of judges, taking into account the absence of the accused from court hearings and the availability of confirmed information about the SAPO prosecutor's request to put the former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council on the wanted list.

Former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleh Hladkovskyi is wanted