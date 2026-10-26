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Following the extension of martial law, the Verkhovna Rada extended mobilization

Kyiv • UNN

 • 606 views

The Verkhovna Rada, by a vote of 281, extended general mobilization for another 90 days starting October 31, 2026. Earlier, Parliament extended martial law.

Following the extension of martial law, the Verkhovna Rada extended mobilization

On October 26, the Verkhovna Rada supported extending the period of the general mobilization for 90 days from October 31, 2026, UNN reports.

Details

"Parliament extended the period of the general mobilization in Ukraine (No. 16183). A total of 281 members of parliament voted in favor. The document provides for extending the period of the general mobilization in Ukraine from October 31, 2026, for 90 days," the parliament said.

According to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak in a social media post, "also for 90 days, that is, from October 31, 2026, to January 29, 2027."

Prior to this, martial law in Ukraine was extended for 90 days.

Parliament supported the extension of martial law in Ukraine26.10.26, 12:50 • 692 views

Supplement

Earlier, on October 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada draft laws proposing to extend martial law in Ukraine (No. 16182) and the general mobilization (No. 16183) for another 90 days.

According to the explanatory note, the first proposes "extending the period of martial law in Ukraine from 5:30 a.m. on October 31, 2026, for 90 days."

According to the explanatory note, the second provides that "the period of the general mobilization is extended from October 31, 2026, for 90 days."

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
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Mobilization
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
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