Parliament supported the extension of martial law in Ukraine

On October 26, the Verkhovna Rada supported extending martial law for 90 days from October 31, 2026, UNN writes.

Details

"The Verkhovna Rada extended the period of martial law in Ukraine (No. 16182). A total of 293 members of parliament voted in favor. The document extends the period of martial law in Ukraine from October 31, 2026, for 90 days," the parliament reported.

As MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak clarified, "The Verkhovna Rada supported No. 16182 on extending martial law for 90 days—until January 29, 2027. This is already the 21st time the current convocation has voted on these issues."

Additional information

Earlier, on October 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted bills to the Verkhovna Rada proposing to extend martial law (No. 16182) and general mobilization (No. 16183) in Ukraine for another 90 days.

The first bill, according to the explanatory note, "proposes extending the period of martial law in Ukraine for 90 days from 5:30 a.m. on October 31, 2026."

The second, according to the explanatory note, provides that "the period of general mobilization is extended from October 31, 2026, for 90 days."