Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Hungary is violating the rights of representatives of the Hungarian national minority by flirting with Russia. This refers to the entry ban for the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, imposed by Budapest. This is reported by UNN with reference to Andriy Sybiha's post on the social network X.

Official Budapest, in its flirtation with the aggressor, has gone so far as to threaten and violate the rights of representatives of the Hungarian national minority. The reasons for blocking Ukraine's path to the EU are now becoming absolutely clear. - wrote the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

It should be recalled that on Thursday, August 28, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned the Hungarian ambassador to Ukraine and handed over a note of protest in response to Hungary's ban on entry for the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi (call sign "Madyar").

The reason for the ban was Ukrainian drone strikes on the Russian "Druzhba" oil pipeline. In addition, "Madyar" was allegedly banned from entering the Schengen zone.

Ukrainian serviceman Madyar responded to the entry ban to Hungary. He called the sanctions and restrictions "nonsense" and accused Szijjártó of populism.