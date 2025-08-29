$41.320.08
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 19747 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 35351 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 105083 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 57103 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 70038 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 108560 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 121979 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 104597 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 117053 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 84378 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Flirting with the aggressor: Sybiha explained the reasons for blocking Ukraine's path to the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Hungary is violating the rights of the Hungarian minority by banning Robert "Madyar" Brovdi from entering the country. The reason for the ban was Ukrainian drone strikes on the Russian Druzhba oil pipeline.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Hungary is violating the rights of representatives of the Hungarian national minority by flirting with Russia. This refers to the entry ban for the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, imposed by Budapest. This is reported by UNN with reference to Andriy Sybiha's post on the social network X.

Official Budapest, in its flirtation with the aggressor, has gone so far as to threaten and violate the rights of representatives of the Hungarian national minority. The reasons for blocking Ukraine's path to the EU are now becoming absolutely clear.

- wrote the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

It should be recalled that on Thursday, August 28, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned the Hungarian ambassador to Ukraine and handed over a note of protest in response to Hungary's ban on entry for the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi (call sign "Madyar").

The reason for the ban was Ukrainian drone strikes on the Russian "Druzhba" oil pipeline. In addition, "Madyar" was allegedly banned from entering the Schengen zone.

Ukrainian serviceman Madyar responded to the entry ban to Hungary. He called the sanctions and restrictions "nonsense" and accused Szijjártó of populism.

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Andriy Sybiha
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine