First casualties: two people killed in Houthi attack on a ship in the Red Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 39850 views

Today, March 6, two crew members were killed in a Yemeni Houthi attack on a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden. This was reported by CNN, UNN, citing its own sources.

Details

According to U.S. officials, the attack targeted the Barbados-flagged cargo ship True Confidence, which belongs to Liberia.

After the strike, which killed at least two people and injured six others, the crew was evacuated.

The attack took place at around 11:30 am Yemeni time, or 10:30 am Kyiv time. The warships of the US-led coalition, which protects civilian navigation in the Red Sea, are currently in the Gulf of Aden assessing the situation.

The newspaper says that these may be the first victims since  the Yemeni Houthis began attacking ships in the Red Sea. 

Addendum

According to U.S. and Western officials, since November 2023, the Houthis have launched more than 45 missile and drone attacks on commercial vessels and U.S. and coalition warships operating in the Red Sea.

Most of them were repelled by U.S. or coalition destroyers or hit by water.

To date, no commercial vessel passing through the Red Sea has been hit by missiles or drones.

Recall

The EU launches a naval operation called "Aspides" to ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and respond to Houthi militant attacks in Yemen.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
CNN
Red Sea
European Union
United States
Yemen
