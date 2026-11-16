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Fire at a shopping center in a resort in Thailand claims the lives of 11 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1054 views

A fire at a shopping center in Phuket killed 11 people and injured 16. No tourists were among the victims; the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire at a shopping center in a resort in Thailand claims the lives of 11 people

A fire on the night of November 16 engulfed a commercial shopping center on Thailand’s southern resort island of Phuket, killing 11 people and injuring 16. Police told Reuters, UNN reports.

Details

The fire started in a building that housed a car rental business and later spread to several neighboring buildings.

The fire broke out at around 3:17 a.m. (10:17 p.m. on November 15 Kyiv time), and it took firefighters about two hours to bring it under control, Thai authorities said.

Fifteen of those affected were Thai nationals, while one was a Myanmar national. There were no tourists among the dead or injured, police said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The building is located in an urban area near the popular Patong Beach on Phuket’s western coast.

The fire occurred four months after a blaze at a Bangkok bar in which at least 27 people were killed.

Fire in a Bangkok bar claims 30 lives14.07.26, 08:29 • 4614 views

Julia Shramko

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