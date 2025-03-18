Figures in Kyiv land corruption released on bail after posting bail
Kyiv • UNN
All figures in the NABU case regarding the embezzlement of Kyiv lands have been released on bail, having posted bail ranging from UAH 4.5 to 50 million. Among those released are Kyiv City Council deputies and city administration officials.
The total amount of bail posted ranges from 4.5 to 50 million hryvnias.
This is reported by Bihus.Info with reference to its own sources, reports UNN.
Details
All the defendants in the NABU special operation on the plundering of Kyiv have been released from custody. Bail was posted for them, - our sources in the HACC reported.
In particular, it is reported that bail has been posted for:
- for Kyiv City Council deputy Olena Marchenko - UAH 50 million;
- for deputy and chairman of the Kyiv City Council's land commission Mykhailo Terentyev - almost UAH 20 million;
- for Klitschko's deputy Petro Olenych - UAH 15 million;
- for the deputy director of KP "Kyivblagoustriy" Oleksiy Mushta - UAH 7 million;
- for the first deputy director of "Spetszhytlofond" Yuriy Leonov - UAH 4.5 million (the one who called himself and others involved in the land grab "almost an organized criminal group" in the "trade")
Addendum
On February 6, NABU and SAP conducted a large-scale operation called "Clean City", aimed at exposing a criminal organization operating in the Kyiv City Council and involved in land corruption.
NABU exposed a criminal organization in the Kyiv City Council that illegally withdrew land through fictitious structures. 7 people were detained, including senior officials and deputies, prevented the theft of plots worth UAH 83.7 million.
The High Anti-Corruption Court sent a deputy, a member of the permanent commission of the Kyiv City Council on architecture, urban planning and land relations, suspected in the case of seizure of metropolitan land, into custody.
On February 7, the High Anti-Corruption Court sent Petro Olenych, Deputy Chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration, to custody for two months, and determined bail of UAH 15 million as an alternative.
And on February 21, bail was posted for Olenych.