Fierce fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector in the vicinity of five localities - General Staff

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Fierce fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector in the vicinity of five localities - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14407 views

Over 120 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The most active fighting is taking place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, with the occupants continuing to use aviation and anti-aircraft guns.

Fierce fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector in the vicinity of five localities - General Staff

Over 120 combat engagements have taken place in the frontline since the beginning of the day. The occupants continue to use aviation, including UAVs, and carry out attacks in almost all directions of the east and south of the country, especially in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. Our soldiers are holding the line and taking all necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough in the defense. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00 on October 17, reports UNN.

Three combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector today. Ukrainian troops repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia. The enemy also conducted two air strikes in the area of Pysarivka and Staryi Saltov, dropping four aerial vehicles.

Nine invaders' assaults were repelled by our troops near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova and Nadiya in the Kupyansk sector . Three more firefights are taking place in the areas of Dzherelne and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, the enemy is attacking near Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Katerynivka, Novomykhailivka, Novosadove, Nevske, Torske, Serebryanka and Bilohorivka. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 16 combat engagements in this area, six of which are still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector, the militants are actively using aviation. Siversk and Zvanivka were hit by the Ukrainian military.

Zelenskyy: DPRK is preparing a contingent for war against Ukraine, talked about it with the US17.10.24, 16:17 • 12473 views

Fighting continues in the areas of Hryhorivka, Minkivka, Chasovyi Yar and Ivanivske in the Kramatorsk sector , where the enemy is trying to advance on the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions six times. Currently, fighting continues near Toretsk, Nelipivka and Shcherbanivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector. Fierce fighting is taking place in the areas of Sukha Balka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, and Selydove. So far, the enemy has made 23 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions.

Ten firefights continue in the Kurakhove sector  in the areas of Izmailivka, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhove, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka and Vodiane. Another 22 enemy assaults in the areas of Zoryane, Horishne, Heorhiivka, and Katerynivka have already been repelled by our defenders.

In the Vremivsk sector , five enemy assaults near Bohoyavlenka were repelled, and one enemy attack is ongoing.

In the Orikhivsk sector  , the invaders are using aviation in the area of Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector , our defenders repelled one enemy attack.

According to the available information, the Russians carried out four air strikes on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, using ten combat aircraft.

Zaluzhnyi commented on the Ukrainian Armed Forces offensive in the Kursk region17.10.24, 15:29 • 14750 views

