Fierce fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector in the vicinity of five localities - General Staff

Over 120 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The most active fighting is taking place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, with the occupants continuing to use aviation and anti-aircraft guns.
Over 120 combat engagements have taken place in the frontline since the beginning of the day. The occupants continue to use aviation, including UAVs, and carry out attacks in almost all directions of the east and south of the country, especially in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. Our soldiers are holding the line and taking all necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough in the defense. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00 on October 17, reports UNN.
Three combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector today. Ukrainian troops repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia. The enemy also conducted two air strikes in the area of Pysarivka and Staryi Saltov, dropping four aerial vehicles.
Nine invaders' assaults were repelled by our troops near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova and Nadiya in the Kupyansk sector . Three more firefights are taking place in the areas of Dzherelne and Lozova.
In the Liman sector, the enemy is attacking near Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Katerynivka, Novomykhailivka, Novosadove, Nevske, Torske, Serebryanka and Bilohorivka. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 16 combat engagements in this area, six of which are still ongoing.
In the Siversk sector, the militants are actively using aviation. Siversk and Zvanivka were hit by the Ukrainian military.
Fighting continues in the areas of Hryhorivka, Minkivka, Chasovyi Yar and Ivanivske in the Kramatorsk sector , where the enemy is trying to advance on the positions of Ukrainian defenders.
In the Toretsk sector , the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions six times. Currently, fighting continues near Toretsk, Nelipivka and Shcherbanivka.
In the Pokrovsk sector. Fierce fighting is taking place in the areas of Sukha Balka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, and Selydove. So far, the enemy has made 23 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions.
Ten firefights continue in the Kurakhove sector in the areas of Izmailivka, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhove, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka and Vodiane. Another 22 enemy assaults in the areas of Zoryane, Horishne, Heorhiivka, and Katerynivka have already been repelled by our defenders.
In the Vremivsk sector , five enemy assaults near Bohoyavlenka were repelled, and one enemy attack is ongoing.
In the Orikhivsk sector , the invaders are using aviation in the area of Novodanylivka.
In the Prydniprovsky sector , our defenders repelled one enemy attack.
According to the available information, the Russians carried out four air strikes on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, using ten combat aircraft.
