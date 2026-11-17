The appeal in the case of Viacheslav Zinchenko, who was convicted of the murder of public and political figure Iryna Farion, will be heard by the Ternopil Court of Appeal. This was reported on Facebook by lawyer Diana Kara, UNN reports.

Details

As Kara noted, on Tuesday, November 17, a hearing was held at the Supreme Court regarding the transfer of Viacheslav Zinchenko’s case from the Lviv Court of Appeal to another court.

At this court hearing, the defense did not object to transferring the case to the nearest court by territorial jurisdiction. Accordingly, the defense believes that this case cannot be heard in any Lviv court because there are certain factual issues. Accordingly, the court ruled to transfer the hearing of this case from the Lviv Court of Appeal to the Ternopil Court of Appeal - the lawyer noted.

Context

On July 19, 2024, linguist Iryna Farion was shot in Lviv. It was reported at the time that the attempted assassination took place at around 7:30 p.m. on one of Lviv’s streets. An unknown individual fired a weapon in Farion’s direction.

It later became known that Farion died in hospital after the attack.

The then Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, stated that the attack on Iryna Farion had been classified as an attempted intentional murder. The police had several theories regarding the linguist’s murder, including her public and political activities and personal hostility. Law enforcement officers found a shell casing after the shooting and did not rule out a “Russian trace” in the crime.

On July 25, it became known that an 18-year-old suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion had been detained in Dnipro. Klymenko stated that law enforcement had sufficient evidence to claim that Viacheslav Zinchenko was the one who shot the woman. According to him, the investigation lasted 139 hours.

The first court hearing to determine Zinchenko’s preventive measure took place on July 26, 2024, at the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv. The court then remanded him in custody without the right to bail, while Zinchenko himself asked the court in September of that year to extend his preventive measure because he feared for his life.

At the first hearing, Zinchenko did not admit his guilt and asked journalists to ask more interesting questions.

On October 1, 2026, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv announced its verdict against Viacheslav Zinchenko. The court sentenced him to life imprisonment.