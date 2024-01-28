Expert: Nuclear weapons in Belarus compensate for Russia's inability to deploy them in Crimea
Kyiv • UNN
Russia may try to continue using the threat of nuclear weapons in Belarus to compensate for the inability to deploy them in Crimea after the annexation. This opinion was expressed by security expert Taras Zhovtenko, noting that Belarus gives Russia a platform to threaten Europe, which it is deprived of in Crimea.
Russia will try to continue to "play the card" of nuclear weapons in Belarus. This was stated by Taras Zhovtenko, an expert on international security at the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, during the United News telethon, UNN reports .
Details
In his opinion, this is an obvious move by the Kremlin, given that nuclear weapons in Belarus compensate for the Russian Federation's inability to deploy them in Crimea.
That is why Putin annexed Crimea to Russia, unlike the occupied Donbas. ...Crimea is a very convenient platform for the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons and their carriers to threaten the European allies of the United States