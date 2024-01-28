Expert: Nuclear weapons in Belarus compensate for Russia's inability to deploy them in Crimea

Russia will try to continue to "play the card" of nuclear weapons in Belarus. This was stated by Taras Zhovtenko, an expert on international security at the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, during the United News telethon, UNN reports .

Details

In his opinion, this is an obvious move by the Kremlin, given that nuclear weapons in Belarus compensate for the Russian Federation's inability to deploy them in Crimea.