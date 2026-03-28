Ex-Minister Solskyi remanded in custody for grain fraud - Kravchenko

Former Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solskyi was remanded in custody or offered bail of UAH 63.7 million for grain fraud. This was reported by UNN with reference to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

Details

Prior to that, the ex-minister, as the organizer of the scheme, and two co-organizers and perpetrators, were notified of suspicion of committing fraud on an especially large scale (Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The suspects tried to sell 7,000 tons of non-existent corn by forging warehouse documents. On paper, the seller's elevator was filled with harvest, but in fact it was empty. - Kravchenko's post reads.

The Prosecutor General noted that the bail amount corresponds to the full amount of damages caused to the injured party and confirmed by expert examination.

Recall

Law enforcement officers exposed a scheme of fictitious grain sales for UAH 63 million. Among the suspects are former MP and former Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solskyi.