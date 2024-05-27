Ex-law enforcement officers from Crimea who joined the Russian Interior Ministry will be tried for treason

The case of two former heads of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine from Crimea, who joined the service of the Russian Federation and committed actions that qualify as high treason, has been sent to court. This is reported by UNN andwith reference to the press service of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol.

Indictments against two former heads of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry from Crimea, who betrayed their oath of allegiance to the people of Ukraine and joined the enemy, heading the Russian Interior Ministry, have been sent to court.

The Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol sent to court indictments against two former heads of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry from Crimea. Their actions are classified as high treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. It has been established that in 2014 the accused betrayed the oath of allegiance to the people of Ukraine and joined the service of the enemy, heading the “Department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in the city of Simferopol” and “Police Department No. 2 ‘Kyiv’ of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in the city of Simferopol”, the department informs.

The ex-law enforcement officers contributed to the creation and functioning of the occupation internal affairs bodies on the peninsula, the agency said. According to the investigation, the defendants assisted representatives of a foreign state in conducting subversive activities against Ukraine.

