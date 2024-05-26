Evacuation in Kharkiv region: more than 11 thousand people evacuated from a number of districts

In Kharkiv region, 11,117 people have already been evacuated from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, and Bohodukhiv districts. At the same time, Russian troops are attacking the region: it is currently known about the consequences of the Russian armed forces' attack on Izyum, Kupiansk, Chuhuiv districts. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov.

A total of 11,117 people were evacuated from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, and Bohodukhiv districts ," informs Syniehubov.

Shelling of districts of Kharkiv region by the Russian Armed Forces

According to the TG channel of the head of the Kharkiv RMA, the enemy shelled the town of Chuhuiv. Chuhuiv. A rocket hit the area, damaging a private house and injuring 1 person.

The Russian army also shelled Kupyansk-K.Vuzlove with artillery. There were 5 injured, including a paramedic; a civilian car and an ambulance were damaged.

"Russia is preparing for an attempted offensive": Zelenskyy explains where the Russian group is gathering

Kupyansk district, Prykolotne village. Two MRLS hit the roof and windows of a warehouse building for raw materials and two residential buildings located nearby;

с. Kopanky village, Izium district. A tractor and a crane were damaged in the field as a result of shelling.

Fighting continues in the areas of Neskuchne and Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements amounted to 14.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the vicinity of Sinkivka and Petropavlivka. Fighting is still ongoing near Myasozharivka, Druzhelyubivka and Nevske.

Enemy attack on Kharkiv: at least 68 people injured, death toll rises