Evacuation in Kharkiv region: more than 11 thousand people evacuated from a number of districts

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 68028 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138697 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143808 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237514 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171316 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163400 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147741 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218907 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112935 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205528 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 65453 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109332 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 48042 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105033 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 44567 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 237514 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218907 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205528 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231628 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218843 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 3313 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 12538 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105033 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109332 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158222 views
Evacuation in Kharkiv region: more than 11 thousand people evacuated from a number of districts

Evacuation in Kharkiv region: more than 11 thousand people evacuated from a number of districts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44161 views

In the Kharkiv region, 11,117 people were evacuated from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv and Bohodukhiv districts due to ongoing Russian attacks and shelling in the region.

In Kharkiv region, 11,117 people have already been evacuated from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, and Bohodukhiv districts. At the same time, Russian troops are attacking the region: it is currently known about the consequences of the Russian armed forces' attack  on Izyum, Kupiansk, Chuhuiv districts. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov.

A total of 11,117 people were evacuated from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, and Bohodukhiv districts

 ," informs Syniehubov.
Image

Shelling of districts of Kharkiv region by the Russian Armed Forces

According to the TG channel of the head of the Kharkiv RMA, the enemy shelled the town of Chuhuiv. Chuhuiv. A rocket hit the area, damaging a private house and injuring 1 person.

The Russian army also shelled Kupyansk-K.Vuzlove with artillery. There were 5 injured, including a paramedic; a civilian car and an ambulance were damaged.

"Russia is preparing for an attempted offensive": Zelenskyy explains where the Russian group is gathering26.05.24, 10:38 • 104287 views

Kupyansk district, Prykolotne village. Two MRLS hit the roof and windows of a warehouse building for raw materials and two residential buildings located nearby;

с. Kopanky village, Izium district. A tractor and a crane were damaged in the field as a result of shelling.

Fighting continues in the areas of Neskuchne and Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements amounted to 14.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the vicinity of Sinkivka and Petropavlivka. Fighting is still ongoing near Myasozharivka, Druzhelyubivka and Nevske.

Enemy attack on Kharkiv: at least 68 people injured, death toll rises26.05.24, 09:31 • 30209 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
chuhuivChuhuiv
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

