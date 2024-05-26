Enemy attack on Kharkiv: at least 68 people injured, death toll rises

The number of dead and wounded has increased as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, and there are numerous destructions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov.

Details

In Kharkiv, the number of dead and wounded has increased due to a Russian missile attack on a hypermarket.

As a result of 2 unexploded ordnance hitting a hypermarket, 12 people were killed. 43 people were injured. A fire broke out on the area of 13,500 square meters. Structural elements of the hypermarket, a furniture store, a shopping center, a bus and a car were damaged," informs the head of Kharkiv RMA.

It was also reported that a Grom E-1 missile was fired at the Shevchenko district of Kharkiv. Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. As a result of the Russian attack, 25 people were injured. The total number of damaged buildings is 12, including 7 multi-storey buildings, a medical facility, a shop, 6 vehicles, non-residential buildings, and a research institute building.

Epicenter struck: death toll rises to 12