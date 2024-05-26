ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Enemy attack on Kharkiv: at least 68 people injured, death toll rises

Enemy attack on Kharkiv: at least 68 people injured, death toll rises

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30209 views

At least 68 people were injured and the death toll rose as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, which resulted in numerous destructions, including a hypermarket, shopping centers, residential buildings and vehicles.

The number of dead and wounded has increased as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, and there are numerous destructions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov.

Details

In Kharkiv, the number of dead and wounded has increased due to a Russian missile attack on a hypermarket.

Image

As a result of 2 unexploded ordnance hitting a hypermarket, 12 people were killed. 43 people were injured. A fire broke out on the area of 13,500 square meters. Structural elements of the hypermarket, a furniture store, a shopping center, a bus and a car were damaged," informs the head of Kharkiv RMA.

Image

It was also reported that a Grom E-1 missile was fired at the Shevchenko district of Kharkiv. Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. As a result of the Russian attack, 25 people were injured. The total number of damaged buildings is 12, including 7 multi-storey buildings, a medical facility, a shop, 6 vehicles, non-residential buildings, and a research institute building.

Image

Epicenter struck: death toll rises to 1226.05.24, 08:00 • 29473 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
kharkivKharkiv

