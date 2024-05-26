Epicenter struck: death toll rises to 12

The death toll from enemy air strikes on the hypermarket has risen to 12. 43 people were injured. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports .

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, 10 of the dead have not been identified.

Addendum Addendum

As for the rocket attack on the center of Kharkiv, the number of victims has already increased to 25 people, including a 14-year-old boy.

In total, twelve people were killed and 68 civilians were wounded in Russian strikes on Kharkiv yesterday.

Context

On Saturday afternoon, May 25, Russia struck the Epicenter hypermarket in Kharkiv with aerial munitions. That same day, in the evening, Russian troops struck the city center.

Borrell reacts to the attack on the Epicenter in Kharkiv