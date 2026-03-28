European Commission suffered a cyberattack - hackers stole data

The European Union's top executive body has confirmed a cyberattack after hackers reportedly stole a massive amount of data from its cloud storage, UNN reports, citing TechCrunch.

Details

European Commission spokeswoman Nika Blazevic confirmed to TechCrunch on Friday that the Commission "detected a cyberattack that affected part of our cloud infrastructure."

"We took immediate action and contained the attack. Risk mitigation measures were also taken. The investigation is ongoing, but we can already confirm that the internal systems of the European Commission were not affected by the cyberattack," the spokeswoman said.

In a broader statement on its website, the European Commission said the breach "affected its cloud infrastructure, which hosts the European Commission's website on the Europa.eu platform," which hosts most of the European Commission's website data.

The European Commission is investigating a cyberattack on its websites, and preliminary results indicate that some data has been stolen.

"Preliminary results of our ongoing investigation indicate that data has been stolen from these websites. The European Commission is duly informing Union institutions that may have been affected by the incident. The European Commission's services are still investigating the full impact of the incident," the statement said.

Bleeping Computer first reported the breach on Friday, citing sources familiar with the incident. The publication stated that hackers stole hundreds of gigabytes of data, including several databases, from the European Commission's account on cloud giant Amazon Web Services. The hacker provided evidence of his access, including screenshots, for publication.

It was not immediately clear exactly what data had been stolen.

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