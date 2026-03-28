Iran-linked hackers breached FBI director's email

Hackers linked to Iran breached the personal email account of FBI Director Kash Patel, publishing photos of the director and other documents online, the hackers and the bureau said on Friday, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The hacking group Handala Hack Team said Patel "will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims." The hackers published a series of personal photos of Patel sniffing and smoking cigars, driving an antique convertible, and grimacing while taking a mirror selfie with a large bottle of rum.

Along with photos of Patel, the hackers published a selection of over 300 emails that appear to contain a combination of personal and work correspondence dating back to between 2010 and 2019.

The FBI confirmed that Patel's emails had been targeted. In a statement, bureau spokesman Ben Williamson said: "We have taken all necessary steps to mitigate potential risks associated with this activity," and that the data related to this activity is "historical in nature and contains no government information."

Handala, which positions itself as a pro-Palestinian vigilante hacking group, is considered by Western researchers to be one of several used by the Iranian government's cyber intelligence units.

Iranian hackers claimed to have carried out a large-scale cyberattack on the American medical company Stryker