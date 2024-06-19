$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11258 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

European Commission submits draft EU budget for 2025: how much for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22656 views

The European Commission proposes an EU budget of €199.7 billion for 2025, including €4.3 billion in grants and €10.9 billion in loans for Ukraine

European Commission submits draft EU budget for 2025: how much for Ukraine

The European Commission has proposed a draft EU budget for 2025 in the amount of 199.7 billion euros, including support for Ukraine - 4.3 billion euros in grants under the Ukraine Facility, supplemented by loans of 10.9 billion euros, UNN writes, citing the European institution's report.

Details

"Today, the European Commission has proposed an annual EU budget for 2025 of 199.7 billion euros," the statement said.

The budget, as indicated, will be supplemented by approximately EUR 72 billion in payments under the NextGenerationEU program.

It is noted that the draft 2025 EU budget "will ensure stable and predictable support for Ukraine".

The European Commission, in particular, announced how much it proposes to allocate to support Ukraine within its commitments.

"A further €4.3 billion will be available in grants under the Ukraine Facility, complemented by €10.9 billion in loans," the statement said.

Ukraine expects €1.9 billion under the Ukraine Facility program this month - Shmyhal18.06.24, 16:59 • 21470 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
European Commission
European Union
Ukraine
