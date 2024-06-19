European Commission submits draft EU budget for 2025: how much for Ukraine

The European Commission has proposed a draft EU budget for 2025 in the amount of 199.7 billion euros, including support for Ukraine - 4.3 billion euros in grants under the Ukraine Facility, supplemented by loans of 10.9 billion euros, UNN writes, citing the European institution's report.

Details

"Today, the European Commission has proposed an annual EU budget for 2025 of 199.7 billion euros," the statement said.

The budget, as indicated, will be supplemented by approximately EUR 72 billion in payments under the NextGenerationEU program.

It is noted that the draft 2025 EU budget "will ensure stable and predictable support for Ukraine".

The European Commission, in particular, announced how much it proposes to allocate to support Ukraine within its commitments.

"A further €4.3 billion will be available in grants under the Ukraine Facility, complemented by €10.9 billion in loans," the statement said.

Ukraine expects €1.9 billion under the Ukraine Facility program this month - Shmyhal