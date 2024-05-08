ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Euroclear has received €1.6 billion in revenue from blocked Russian assets since the beginning of 2024

Euroclear has received €1.6 billion in revenue from blocked Russian assets since the beginning of 2024

Since the beginning of 2024, Euroclear, the European depository, has received €1.6 billion in interest income from more than €200 billion of frozen Russian assets.

The frozen assets of Russia have brought the European depository Euroclear about €1.6 billion in interest income since the beginning of the year. This was reported in an interview with L'Echo by the new head of one of the largest Belgian settlement and clearing systems, Valerie Urban, UNN reports .

Details

The European depository Euroclear earned 1.6 billion euros in interest from more than 200 billion euros held in frozen Russian accounts. This is evidenced by the results of the first quarter of 2024, said Valérie Urbain, CEO of the depository, in an interview with L'Echo newspaper.

For reference

Along with calls for the confiscation of the aggressor country's assets, the EU is discussing the practical level of obtaining revenues from Russia's frozen financial assets.

At the beginning of the year, the Council of the European Union approved a decision to receive income from frozen Russian assets in the EU, which means that they will be kept in special accounts.

AddendumAddendum

Valerie Urben also reported "more than 100 cases opened in Russian courts". According to Urben, these cases were initiated by Russian institutional investors who are demanding their money back.

A number of law firms are helping us defend ourselves. We continue to fight

- added the head of Euroclear.

Recall

The First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Gita Gopinath spoke about the possible use of Russian assets to support Ukraine, pointing out that it is important for the IMF that any action has a sufficient legal basis and does not undermine the functioning of the international monetary system. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
council-of-the-european-unionCouncil of the European Union
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
Ukraine

