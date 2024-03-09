$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 11992 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 34026 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 32001 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 187444 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 172953 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 170779 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217728 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248470 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154260 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371444 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

EU to open sea corridor to send aid from Cyprus to Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 43155 views

The EU has announced the opening of a sea corridor this weekend to bring humanitarian aid from Cyprus to the Gaza Strip to prevent famine, and the first pilot shipment of food aid from the World Central Kitchen charity is expected to leave on Saturday.

EU to open sea corridor to send aid from Cyprus to Gaza

The EU has announced the opening of a sea corridor this weekend to deliver humanitarian aid from Cyprus to the Gaza Strip to prevent the famine that is already claiming lives, The Guardian writes, reports UNN.

Details

We are now very close to opening the corridor, hopefully this Sunday. And I am very pleased to see that the initial pilot operation will be launched today

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission, told reporters after inspecting the port facilities of the Cypriot port of Larnaca, from where the aid cargo is being sent.

The pilot delivery is expected to set sail on Saturday, and the ship, operated by the Spanish search and rescue group Open Arms, will take food provided by the charity organization World Central Kitchen.

Today we are facing a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, and we are supporting innocent civilians in Palestine

said von der Leyen.

The EU said the shipments would go directly to Gaza, 210 nautical miles away, but did not specify where they would land or unload, or how the food would be distributed from the landing site. It was also unclear what the connection was between the shipments and the U.S. plan to build a floating dock off the coast of Gaza.

UN: Gaza Strip is becoming uninhabitable07.01.24, 01:07 • 32031 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
The Guardian
European Commission
European Union
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Gaza Strip
The State of Palestine
Cyprus
