EU to open sea corridor to send aid from Cyprus to Gaza

The EU has announced the opening of a sea corridor this weekend to deliver humanitarian aid from Cyprus to the Gaza Strip to prevent the famine that is already claiming lives, The Guardian writes, reports UNN.

Details

We are now very close to opening the corridor, hopefully this Sunday. And I am very pleased to see that the initial pilot operation will be launched today Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission, told reporters after inspecting the port facilities of the Cypriot port of Larnaca, from where the aid cargo is being sent.

The pilot delivery is expected to set sail on Saturday, and the ship, operated by the Spanish search and rescue group Open Arms, will take food provided by the charity organization World Central Kitchen.

Today we are facing a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, and we are supporting innocent civilians in Palestine said von der Leyen.

The EU said the shipments would go directly to Gaza, 210 nautical miles away, but did not specify where they would land or unload, or how the food would be distributed from the landing site. It was also unclear what the connection was between the shipments and the U.S. plan to build a floating dock off the coast of Gaza.

