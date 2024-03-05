$41.340.03
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 11915 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 33703 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 31842 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 187076 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 172687 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 170686 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217680 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248463 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154251 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371442 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

EU meets with China's special envoy: discusses Russia's war against Ukraine, expresses Beijing's expectations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26521 views

The EU discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with China's special representative Li Hui and expressed concern over the export of dual-use goods from China to Russia, calling on Beijing to counteract it.

EU meets with China's special envoy: discusses Russia's war against Ukraine, expresses Beijing's expectations

On March 4, senior officials of the European External Action Service met with Chinese Special Envoy Li Hui to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine and ways to promote a just and sustainable peace. The EU also expressed concern about the export of dual-use goods and advanced technologies from China to the Russian military-industrial complex and called on Beijing to take effective measures to counteract it. This was reported in the European institution on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

"On March 4, EEAS Managing Directors for Eastern Europe and Central Asia Michael Siebert and for Asia and the Pacific Niklas Kvarnström met in Brussels with the Chinese government's Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui. The EU and Chinese delegations discussed Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine and ways to promote a just and sustainable peace," the statement said.

"The EU side emphasized Russia's full responsibility for its unprovoked and unjustified aggression, stressing that respect for the principles of the UN Charter, Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be the cornerstone of any final settlement. The EU emphasized that Russia's war is an existential threat to its security, and therefore China's position on the war inevitably affects our bilateral relations. The EU remains committed to supporting Ukraine with whatever it takes to win," the European institution said.

As stated, "the EU side welcomed the upcoming visit of Special Envoy Li to Kyiv, which they hoped would provide an opportunity for substantive Chinese engagement with Ukraine more than two years after the start of Russia's illegal war of aggression.

"The EU expects China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, to play a constructive role and to use every opportunity to defend and promote the UN Charter and international law. The EU side emphasized that it expects China to call on Russia to respect the principles of sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity immediately and unconditionally by withdrawing all forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," the statement said.

It is also reported that "the EU side reiterated its serious concerns, also expressed at the EU-China summit on December 7, 2023, about the significant exports of dual-use goods and advanced technologies from China to the Russian military-industrial complex." "In this context, the EU called on China to take effective steps within its jurisdiction to limit the flow of these most sensitive goods," the statement said.

Both sides agreed to stay in touch on these important issues.

China's special envoy visits Moscow as part of a "tour" to discuss the war in Ukraine03.03.24, 17:01 • 35726 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Brussels
Central Asia
China
Ukraine
Kyiv
