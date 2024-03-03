China's special envoy visits Moscow as part of a "tour" to discuss the war in Ukraine

China's special representative for Eurasia Li Hui met in Moscow with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galenin as part of his "tour" of Europe to discuss the settlement of the war in Ukraine, Reuters reports, UNN reports.

"It was stated that any discussion of a political and diplomatic settlement is impossible without Russia's participation and taking into account its security interests," the Russian side said after the meeting.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the meeting that China is ready to "continue its efforts to "promote peace talks, mediation and consensus building between Russia, Ukraine and other stakeholders, and to contribute to the final political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis."

As noted, after Russia, the Chinese envoy will also visit Poland, Ukraine, and Germany.