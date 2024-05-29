EU countries hope to agree Ukraine, Moldova negotiation frameworks next week - Euractiv

EU member states said on Wednesday that they hope to agree on a negotiating framework for joining Ukraine and Moldova in the first week of June, although some objections from Hungary remain, writes UNN with reference to Euractiv.

"Relative progress was made after the EU ambassadors held a two - hour discussion on the negotiating framework for Ukraine and Moldova on Wednesday, May 29," the newspaper writes.

EU countries have been discussing the negotiating framework of the two candidate countries for several weeks, but have not yet been able to reach a consensus for their approval.

Belgium, which will hold the EU presidency until the end of June, has insisted on discussions at the EU ambassador level to explain where the stumbling blocks are.

"While some EU countries will still need parliamentary approval, almost all 27 member states support the holding of the first intergovernmental conferences (IGC), which will begin formal negotiations when EU ministers are expected to meet on June 25," the publication said, citing people familiar with the case.

Warnings issued by some EU member states were almost all lifted "for the sake of moving forward quickly," one EU diplomat said.

"However, Hungary is the latest opponent of the agreement on a framework that would allow the bloc to start negotiations," several EU diplomats confirmed.

Budapest continues to block Ukraine, but not Moldova, and has requested additional changes to the draft agreement on 11 bilateral issues related to the rights of national minorities, trade, anti-corruption, agriculture, the internal market and good neighborly relations.

Working groups of experts are expected to work over the next week on the technical details of a potential agreement that EU ambassadors can discuss when they plan to return to the issue at a meeting on Wednesday, June 5 - the publication writes.

During the talks on Wednesday, several EU countries also stressed the importance of moving forward with those EU contenders in the Western Balkans where progress has been recorded.

