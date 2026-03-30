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EU approves €1.5 billion program for defense development in Europe and Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 696 views

The European Commission has approved a large-scale investment plan to strengthen defense. The funds will be directed to European industry and cooperation with Ukraine.

EU approves €1.5 billion program for defense development in Europe and Ukraine

The European Commission has adopted a work program worth 1.5 billion euros for the development of the defense industry in Ukraine and Europe, writes UNN.

Europe is strengthening its defense and support for Ukraine. We have just approved an investment plan of 1.5 billion euros to develop Europe's defense industry and strengthen cooperation with Ukraine.

- reported the European Commission.

To be continued...

Julia Shramko

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