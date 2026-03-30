EU approves €1.5 billion program for defense development in Europe and Ukraine

Cabinet of Ministers approved a package of tax bills as part of its obligations to the IMF. With parcels and digital platforms - but so far without VAT for individual entrepreneurs

Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's readiness for an Easter truce

Rich countries seek to join the EU - Politico found out if Ukraine can be moved down the queue

Zelenskyy arrives in Jordan and announces important meetings

Exclusive

A week of tension and harmony will pass from March 30 to April 5 for all zodiac signs

Delays in Ukraine's NATO accession - The Telegraph reveals the real reasons

How to properly prepare for Easter - useful rules and tips

Ex-Minister Solskyi remanded in custody for grain fraud - Kravchenko