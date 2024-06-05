EU ambassadors will assess Ukraine's progress in accession reforms this week, positive response expected amid Hungary's skepticism - media
Kyiv • UNN
The European Commission will assess the progress of Ukraine and Moldova in EU accession reforms, positive feedback is expected, but Hungary may be skeptical of Ukraine, and there is still hope that negotiations on the accession of both countries will begin before the end of June.
The European Commission is expected to provide permanent representatives of the bloc countries with information on the progress of Ukraine and Moldova on reforms towards EU membership on Friday, but Hungary may be skeptical about Ukraine. This was reported by Radio Liberty's European affairs editor Rikard Jozwiak, writes UNN.
The European Commission on Friday will provide EU ambassadors with oral information on the progress of Ukraine and Moldova on accession reforms. both countries are expected to receive positive feedback, but Hungary is likely to be skeptical of Ukraine. There is still hope that the two countries will start accession talks at the end of June, but the clock is ticking
Ukraine expects EU to approve negotiation framework in late June - Stefanishyna10.05.24, 12:09 • 26183 views