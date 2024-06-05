EU ambassadors will assess Ukraine's progress in accession reforms this week, positive response expected amid Hungary's skepticism - media

The European Commission is expected to provide permanent representatives of the bloc countries with information on the progress of Ukraine and Moldova on reforms towards EU membership on Friday, but Hungary may be skeptical about Ukraine. This was reported by Radio Liberty's European affairs editor Rikard Jozwiak, writes UNN.

