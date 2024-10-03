Estonian intelligence chief: The West should be interested in russia's defeat

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Kyiv  •  UNN

Kaupo Rozin believes that the outcome of the war in Ukraine determines the timing of a possible conflict between NATO and russia. According to him, russia could unleash a global conflict if it emerges from the war unscathed.

The head of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service, Kaupo Rozin, believes that the West should be interested in russia's defeat in the Ukrainian-russian war. He said this during the DW Conflict Zone program, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the Estonian intelligence service believes that russia could unleash a global armed conflict if putin realizes that he can get out of the war unscathed and "get away with it".

Rosin said that how the war in Ukraine ends will determine the timing of a potential NATO military conflict with russia.

If, after the Ukrainian-russian war, there is a situation in which russia, let's say, emerges victorious, a very confident state, then it will make all calculations based on this new situation

- He said.

Therefore, Rosin believes that the West should be interested in russia emerging from the war against Ukraine as a weakened state, whose authorities will have to solve the internal problems it is likely to face if it loses the military conflict.

I think that putin will not survive the defeat of russia

- Rozin emphasized.

The second determining factor is the amount of time it will take for the russians to rebuild or create new armed forces. He noted that the russian armed forces today are several hundred thousand soldiers larger than before the large-scale invasion. He also reminded that moscow is expanding the production of ammunition and modern weapons, some of which are not yet used in the war in Ukraine. However, he is confident that russia will not be able to compensate for the current level of losses in manpower and equipment in the coming years.

Add

In February 2024, Estonia's intelligence agency published a report stating that moscow is preparing for a military confrontation with the West, and that this could happen within the next ten years. This is a much more optimistic assessment than many other European military and political figures. For example, in July, British Army Chief General Roland Walker said that NATO has only three to five years to prepare for war with what he called the "axis of turmoil": russia, China, North Korea, and Iran.

Recall

The Estonian Defense Minister announced plans to produce military products for Ukraine worth more than 100 million euros annually. Estonia seeks to prioritize Ukraine's needs by 2025.

Estonia and Finland plan to close the Gulf of Finland to Russian ships23.09.24, 22:49 • 33964 views

War Politics
natoNATO
north-koreaNorth Korea
chinaChina
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

