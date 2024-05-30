Energy sector losses worsen economic growth forecast for 2024 - National Bank

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 67317 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138568 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143692 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237335 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171263 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163379 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147729 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218825 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112931 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205453 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 64797 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109214 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 47335 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104910 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 43548 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 237335 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218825 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205453 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231553 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218773 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 2567 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 12046 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104910 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109214 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158193 views
Actual
Energy sector losses worsen economic growth forecast for 2024 - National Bank

Energy sector losses worsen economic growth forecast for 2024 - National Bank

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17243 views

Due to Russian missile strikes destroying critical infrastructure, especially in the energy sector, the National Bank of Ukraine lowered its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth in 2024 to 3%.

The Ukrainian economy is recovering, and Ukraine's real GDP continues to grow. But during the year, the risks were also realized: critical infrastructure facilities were destroyed due to missile attacks by the Russian Armed Forces. Therefore, the growth rate has decreased, reports UNN with reference to the press service of the NBU.

Details

Economic growth in the country could be more rapid, but there are a number of reasons:

Russian missile attacks caused significant destruction of critical infrastructure facilities in the spring, primarily in the energy sector. You can't restore all these items in a short time (..) there will be a periodic shortage of electricity in different regions, which, of course, will limit the economic recovery

- according to the NBU report based on the materials of the Inflation Report for April 2024.
Image

Due to losses in the energy sector, the National Bank has lowered its forecast for economic growth - this year it is still projected to decline to 3% (previously it was about 3.6%). At the same time, it is hoped that economic growth will accelerate to 4-5% in the coming years.

Ukraine's economy grew by 4.4% in four months as it adapted to wartime22.05.24, 09:31 • 18052 views

It should also be noted that due to uncertainty with the receipt of international aid, the government cautiously spent budget funds in the first quarter. This has affected the economy:

  • the pace of recovery slowed down;
  • GDP figures at the beginning of the year were slightly worse than the NBU expected.

The regulator notes that since mid-March, assistance from international partners has intensified:

  • Ukraine has received significant amounts of funds from the EU, Canada, the IMF and the World Bank;
  • The EU has adopted a long-term support program for Ukraine in the amount of 50 billion euros;
  • The United States has finally approved the budget to support Ukraine for 2024.
Image

Ukraine and IMF discuss economic recovery, reforms and confiscation of frozen Russian assets24.05.24, 12:55 • 19672 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Economy
world-bankWorld Bank
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
canadaCanada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising