Enemy struck Nikopol with an FPV drone, 11 people injured

The Russian army attacked Nikopol with an FPV drone. The city sustained damage, and 11 people were injured, including a child. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Hanzha, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Hanzha reported, five-story buildings and shops were damaged in Nikopol. Fire destroyed a car.

Three people were hospitalized. A 16-year-old girl and a 28-year-old woman are in "serious" condition. A 25-year-old victim is in moderate condition. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance. - added the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA.

Enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih infrastructure, fire broke out