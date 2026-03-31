Enemy struck Nikopol with an FPV drone, 11 people injured
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army attacked Nikopol with a drone, damaging shops and high-rise buildings. Among the 11 injured are a 16-year-old girl and a woman in serious condition.
The Russian army attacked Nikopol with an FPV drone. The city sustained damage, and 11 people were injured, including a child. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Hanzha, as reported by UNN.
Details
As Hanzha reported, five-story buildings and shops were damaged in Nikopol. Fire destroyed a car.
Three people were hospitalized. A 16-year-old girl and a 28-year-old woman are in "serious" condition. A 25-year-old victim is in moderate condition. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance.
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