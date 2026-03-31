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Enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih infrastructure, fire broke out

Kyiv • UNN

 • 512 views

The occupiers struck infrastructure facilities in Kryvyi Rih. A fire broke out at the impact site; according to preliminary data, there are no casualties.

Enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih infrastructure, fire broke out

Explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih, the enemy attacked infrastructure facilities. This was reported by the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Kryvyi Rih. Explosions. The enemy is attacking infrastructure facilities.

- Vilkul reported.

According to Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, a fire broke out in Kryvyi Rih as a result of the attack.

The enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih. A fire broke out. Infrastructure was damaged. Preliminarily, there were no casualties.

- Hanzha reported.

Russia attacked industrial and energy infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih - Vilkul27.03.26, 22:14 • 6074 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Vilkul Oleksandr
Kryvyi Rih