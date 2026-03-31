Enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih infrastructure, fire broke out

Explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih, the enemy attacked infrastructure facilities. This was reported by the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Kryvyi Rih. Explosions. The enemy is attacking infrastructure facilities. - Vilkul reported.

According to Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, a fire broke out in Kryvyi Rih as a result of the attack.

The enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih. A fire broke out. Infrastructure was damaged. Preliminarily, there were no casualties. - Hanzha reported.

Russia attacked industrial and energy infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih - Vilkul