Enemy has significantly increased the number of attacks in Orikhivsk sector, but there is no success - Pletenchuk

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 69643 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104901 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147916 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152162 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248720 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173751 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165068 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148261 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225008 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101944 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 40744 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 35517 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53703 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 47406 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248712 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225003 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211179 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236978 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223848 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 69618 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 47406 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53703 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112576 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113501 views
Enemy has significantly increased the number of attacks in Orikhivsk sector, but there is no success - Pletenchuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20260 views

The enemy significantly increased the number of attacks in the Orikhivsk sector, but to no avail.

The occupiers intensified their actions in the Orikhiv sector, where the enemy significantly increased the number of assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces. However, there is no success. This was announced by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon on Monday, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

We can see that they concentrated on the Orikhivske direction. Usually, they used to conduct such offensive battles both on the Orikhivske and Kherson directions. And now they have intensified their actions in the Orikhivske direction. The number of attacks has increased significantly, but the result is the same

- Pletenchuk said.

Recall

As of this morning, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas , including a missile carrier. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
sea-of-azovSea of Azov
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
black-seaBlack Sea
khersonKherson

