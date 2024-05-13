Enemy has significantly increased the number of attacks in Orikhivsk sector, but there is no success - Pletenchuk

The occupiers intensified their actions in the Orikhiv sector, where the enemy significantly increased the number of assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces. However, there is no success. This was announced by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon on Monday, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

We can see that they concentrated on the Orikhivske direction. Usually, they used to conduct such offensive battles both on the Orikhivske and Kherson directions. And now they have intensified their actions in the Orikhivske direction. The number of attacks has increased significantly, but the result is the same - Pletenchuk said.

Recall

As of this morning, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas , including a missile carrier.