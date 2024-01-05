Enemy drone hits a residential building in Nikopol: fire starts

Today, Russian troops attacked Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region, with "shaheds". One of the drones hit a residential building and a fire broke out. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

Enemy drone hits a residential building in Nikopol. Today, the Russian army once again attacked the city with kamikaze drones. As a result of the fall of one of the attack UAVs, a two-story residential building with an area of 80 square meters was destroyed and caught fire. - the SES said in a statement.

Rescuers have already extinguished the fire. No one was injured.

Addendum

At night, the Ukrainian military shot down 6 "Shahed" over Dnipropetrovs'k region. All were killed in Kryvyi Rih district.