Enemy drone hits a residential building in Nikopol: fire starts
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian drone strikes a residential building in Nikopol, causing a fire; no casualties are reported.
Today, Russian troops attacked Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region, with "shaheds". One of the drones hit a residential building and a fire broke out. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.
Enemy drone hits a residential building in Nikopol. Today, the Russian army once again attacked the city with kamikaze drones. As a result of the fall of one of the attack UAVs, a two-story residential building with an area of 80 square meters was destroyed and caught fire.
Rescuers have already extinguished the fire. No one was injured.
Addendum
At night, the Ukrainian military shot down 6 "Shahed" over Dnipropetrovs'k region. All were killed in Kryvyi Rih district.