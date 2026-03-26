Enemy drone attacked Mykolaiv community in Sumy region: there is one dead and one injured
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy struck civilians in the Mykolaiv community with a drone around 4:00 PM. One man died in the hospital from his injuries, and another person was wounded.
On Thursday, March 26, the enemy attacked the Mykolaiv rural community of Sumy Oblast with a drone. This was reported by the head of the OMA, Oleh Hryhorov, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, two civilians were injured as a result of the strike.
One of them, unfortunately, died in the hospital from his injuries. This is a man born in 1971
He clarified that the attack occurred around 4:00 PM. The consequences of the strike and the condition of the second injured person are being clarified.
Recall
Last week, three people died and 13 civilians were injured as a result of Russian strikes on communities in Sumy Oblast.
Russia attacked Naftogaz facilities in Poltava and Sumy regions20.03.26, 19:31 • 4471 view