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Enemy drone attacked Mykolaiv community in Sumy region: there is one dead and one injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

The enemy struck civilians in the Mykolaiv community with a drone around 4:00 PM. One man died in the hospital from his injuries, and another person was wounded.

Enemy drone attacked Mykolaiv community in Sumy region: there is one dead and one injured

On Thursday, March 26, the enemy attacked the Mykolaiv rural community of Sumy Oblast with a drone. This was reported by the head of the OMA, Oleh Hryhorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, two civilians were injured as a result of the strike.

One of them, unfortunately, died in the hospital from his injuries. This is a man born in 1971

- stated Hryhorov.

He clarified that the attack occurred around 4:00 PM. The consequences of the strike and the condition of the second injured person are being clarified.

Recall

Last week, three people died and 13 civilians were injured as a result of Russian strikes on communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russia attacked Naftogaz facilities in Poltava and Sumy regions20.03.26, 19:31 • 4471 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast