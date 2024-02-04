ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Enemy attacks frontline regions this winter - Ministry of Energy

Enemy attacks frontline regions this winter - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28655 views

This winter, the Russian army has focused on attacks in the frontline areas rather than on massive attacks on Ukraine's energy sector.

This winter, the occupation army of the Russian Federation focused on strikes on the frontline regions, there were no massive attacks on the energy sector. This was stated by Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine Yaroslav Demchenkov on the air of "We are Ukraine", UNN reports .

Details

He said that in the frontline areas, Russians hit coal mines and the gas supply system.

People are working to assess the consequences - we are assessing economic losses and losses for energy companies. The Ministry has set up a special working group to ensure that companies' needs for power equipment are met as quickly as possible

Demchenkov said.

For the first time, Ukraine is heating itself with domestically produced gas - Shmyhal30.01.24, 19:37 • 36967 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

