Enemy attacks frontline regions this winter - Ministry of Energy

This winter, the occupation army of the Russian Federation focused on strikes on the frontline regions, there were no massive attacks on the energy sector. This was stated by Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine Yaroslav Demchenkov on the air of "We are Ukraine", UNN reports .

Details

He said that in the frontline areas, Russians hit coal mines and the gas supply system.

People are working to assess the consequences - we are assessing economic losses and losses for energy companies. The Ministry has set up a special working group to ensure that companies' needs for power equipment are met as quickly as possible Demchenkov said.

