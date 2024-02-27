Enemy attacked 9 localities in Donetsk region over the last day: three people wounded

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 31587 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 117392 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 73942 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 283234 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 239680 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 193240 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232087 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251797 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157817 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372204 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 90300 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 113208 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 79720 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 72635 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 49940 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 50866 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 117392 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 283235 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 215814 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 239680 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 21314 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 29307 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 29150 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 73260 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 80343 views
Enemy attacked 9 localities in Donetsk region over the last day: three people wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24863 views

the Russian army fired 10 times at 9 settlements in Donetsk region, injuring three residents.

Enemy attacked 9 localities in Donetsk region over the last day: three people wounded

The Russian army attacked 9 localities in Donetsk region 10 times yesterday. In particular, the enemy dropped guided aerial bombs on Toretsk. As a result of Russian attacks, three residents of the region were injured over the day. UNN reports this with reference to the police of Donetsk region. 

Details 

In total, the enemy fired 1584 times at the localities of Donetsk region over the last day. 

The towns of Krasnohorivka, Toretsk, and the villages of Hannaivka, Karlivka, Kostyantynivka, Mykolaivka, Netaylove, Novoselivka Persha, and Romanivka came under fire. 

20 civilian objects were damaged, including 15 residential buildings, hangars of an agricultural enterprise, and cars.

Reportedly,  Russian invaders conducted an airstrike  on Novoselivka Persha, damaging an agricultural enterprise  and two private homes.

Residents of Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka and Romanivka were injured as a result of artillery shelling.

Russia dropped two FAB-500 guided missiles on Toretsk. 10 private houses were damaged.

The occupiers damaged three more houses in Mykolaivka, which was shelled by artillery.

Two people wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of enemy artillery shelling27.02.24, 07:26 • 31363 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Karlovka
Toretsk
Konstantinovka
Donetsk
Zaporizhzhia
