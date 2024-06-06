Emergency shutdowns introduced in Lviv and the region

In Lviv and the region, emergency blackouts were introduced due to exceeding the limit. this was stated in Lvovoblenergo, reports UNN.

Details

Due to exceeding the power limit in Lviv and the region, emergency shutdowns were introduced, according to the order of Nek Ukrenergo - stated in the statement of the regional power company.

The company urged local residents to use electricity sparingly to prevent new blackouts.

In the Odessa region introduced emergency blackouts

recall

Tomorrow, June 7, due to the projected shortage of electricity during the day, consumption limits will apply throughout Ukraine. If they are exceeded, emergency shutdown schedules will be applied.