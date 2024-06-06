In the Odessa region introduced emergency blackouts

In the Odessa region, by order of Ukrenergo, emergency blackouts were introduced. This was stated in the City Council of Odessa, reports UNN.

Details

In the Odessa region, by order of Ukrenergo, emergency blackouts were introduced. We are forced to apply them without warning due to exceeding the limits set for today - the message says.

The City Council emphasizes that during emergency blackouts, schedules that can be predicted in advance do not apply.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a resolution obliging regional power distribution companies to ensure uniform and fair sequence of power outages - Shmyhal

Citizens are asked to use electricity wisely to minimize the number of blackouts.

Recall

Tomorrow, June 7, due to the projected shortage of electricity during the day, consumption limits will apply throughout Ukraine. If they are exceeded, emergency shutdown schedules will be applied.