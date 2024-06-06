In the Odessa region introduced emergency blackouts
In the Odessa region, by Order of Ukrenergo, emergency power outages were introduced due to exceeding the limits of electricity consumption set per day.
Details
In the Odessa region, by order of Ukrenergo, emergency blackouts were introduced. We are forced to apply them without warning due to exceeding the limits set for today
The City Council emphasizes that during emergency blackouts, schedules that can be predicted in advance do not apply.
Citizens are asked to use electricity wisely to minimize the number of blackouts.
Tomorrow, June 7, due to the projected shortage of electricity during the day, consumption limits will apply throughout Ukraine. If they are exceeded, emergency shutdown schedules will be applied.